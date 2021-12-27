K9 Training Academy underway at Snake River Animal Shelter

We have our K9 Training Academy with amazing trainers!

We have various kinds of training like Private Dog Training where you can come in with your dog and participate in the training.

We have Day Dog training for those who cannot come in, they can drop off their dogs and our trainers will work with them throughout the day.

We also have Service dog training and prices vary depending on the tasks needed!

Call (208) 715-0415 for any questions.