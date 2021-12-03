Man attacked others after not sleeping for days, say deputies

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies arrested a man who they say was high on drugs and had not slept for a couple of days before allegedly attacking people.

Deputies got called to the 3500 block of Greenwillow Lane on Wednesday around 6 p.m., where David R. Lecheminant, 66, held a bat while threatening others, according to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release. Lecheminant is now charged with felony strangulation and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

When deputies showed up, Lecheminant stood at the doorway of a home while yelling at a woman in the front yard. Deputies said Lecheminant had thrown the woman onto a vehicle’s hood, choked one adult at the house and attacked another.

Lecheminant eventually stopped screaming and cursing and told deputies what happened. According to the sheriff’s office, Lecheminant said he grabbed the woman by the arm and choked her, told the woman he would kill her, and said two other adults at the home would die.

“Lecheminant told deputies he had been using methamphetamine as recent as that morning and had not slept for a couple of days,” the news release reads.

The victims were not seriously hurt.

Deputies took Lecheminant into custody and booked him into the Bonneville County Jail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 14.

Although Lecheminant is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.