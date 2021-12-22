Man killed in crash near Howe

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality crash that occurred December 21, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m. northwest on Little Lost River Highway, north of Howe.

A 68-year-old male from Howe was driving a 2008 Ford F350 pickup pulling a 2016 Titan trailer. The vehicle was traveling northwest on Lost River Highway.

The male lost control of the pickup, drove off the left shoulder, the pickup rolled and came to rest near North Sunny Road. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The male was not wearing a seat belt. Next of kin have been notified.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.