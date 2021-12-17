Man who needs heart transplant and his wife are overwhelmed with Secret Santa gift

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

The Gasts are an amazing, hard-working, loving family that has been dealt a very difficult hand.

Last month, Jason celebrated eight years since having a heart transplant. He ended up in the hospital on his “heart-aversary” after not feeling well for a few days. He was sent by ambulance to the University of Utah to be with his team of doctors.

After many tests and questions, Jason was put back on the transplant list because his current heart is no longer working. This means a long road and a lot of uncertainty for him and his family.

His wife Jill is a saint and manages to keep four children and family going in the midst of life’s craziness without ever asking for help.

The Gast’s recently experienced a rent increase and Jason’s health future is very uncertain. Jill works part-time doing transcription late into the night to earn the family some extra money.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay a visit to the Gasts with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!