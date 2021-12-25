Mother and son overwhelmed when a Secret Santa gives them a pickup truck

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Michial helps take care of his mom, who has Muscular Dystrophy, and his grandmother. He has lunch six days a week with his grandma, goes grocery shopping when she asks, takes her to doctor appointments, brings her to his apartment (St. Anthony to Rexburg), does her laundry and runs her around town doing errands.

Michial works two jobs – one in St. Anthony, the other in Rexburg – to keep a roof over everyone’s heads. He has one day off from both jobs.

He removes snow from neighbors’ driveways in the winter, mows lawns for an elderly couple and helps people out when he can.

Michial’s pick-up truck has been his mode of transportation until last year. It needs a new transmission and transfer case. He has babied it until last year when he finally parked it. Since then he has been driving his sister’s Toyota Carolla that has over 210,000 miles on it. Getting his mom and grandma in and out of the car is extremely difficult.

Secret Santa asked us to visit Michial with a special Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise.