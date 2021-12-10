Mother reportedly used marker to cover up bruises on toddler

IDAHO FALLS — A woman faces jail time after she allegedly used a marker to cover the bruises on her one-year-old daughter.

The Idaho Falls Police Department got called on Oct. 3 to investigate the abuse of the toddler. According to a police report, officers spotted bruises all over the baby’s body. The baby’s father had just gotten custody of the girl and found her covered in marker. When the father bathed the baby, he uncovered the bruises.

The mother is now charged with misdemeanor injury to a child. EastIdahoNews.com is not naming the mother due to her only being charged with a misdemeanor.

Officers went to speak with the mother alongside a Child Protective Services worker. As soon as investigators arrived, the mother said hello and said she already had a CPS case open and another worker “knows everything” about the one-year-old thrashing around.

The mother then went to speak with officers at the police station and affirmed the baby throws herself around and is a “giant clutz” falling and getting hurt. The mother claimed the marker came from decorating a craft with a babysitter and the two ended up coloring on each other.

When officers asked to speak with the babysitter about the marker, she said she did not have her phone number. She then said she did not want to get into trouble for letting her kids play with markers because she once heard they were sharp and children could get hurt on them.

Investigators told the mother they believed some of the bruises might have come from playing or falling, but some of the other bruises could not be explained. The mother then began giving explanations for the bruises and said some small fingerprint size bruises could have come from holding the girl tight while she thrashed around.

The baby was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where staff documented 42-bruises, eight scrapes or scares and six areas of abrasions. The child reportedly did not have any broken bones.

The mother pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor Thursday. She posted $10,000 bail and was released from jail.