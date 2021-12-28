One week later: Idaho Falls police searching for missing woman

IDAHO FALLS — It’s been more than a week since a local 22-year-old has been missing, and police are asking for the community’s help.

“Amelia has still not been found yet. We are still looking for her. We are still actively trying to track her down,” said Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Family members told EastIdahoNews.com in an email that 22-year-old Amelia Furniss Leonhart of Idaho Falls has been missing since Tuesday, Dec. 21. She was last seen at Outback Steakhouse around 6 p.m.

“Nobody has been able to get in touch with her since,” Clements told EastIdahoNews.com on Tuesday.

Leonhart may be driving a 1998 white Honda Accord with a black hood. The license plate number is 1M1925U.

“Somebody had taken a picture and posted it on Facebook and thought it might be the same car. That was not her vehicle. It’s a similar style. Not the right model, not the correct license plate, not the correct VIN,” said Clements. “We appreciate people who brought it to our attention to look into it.”

Clements said officers are trying to “check her welfare.”

If you’ve seen the car or know where Leonhart might be, call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.