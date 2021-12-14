Pet of the Week: Toothless

Today’s Pet of the Week is Toothless. She is a pitbull mix who is about two-years-old.

Toothless is a sweetheart and loves everyone. She is very strong and has a lot of energy so she would do well in a family with a big yard.

She does well with the majority of dogs but you would want to bring your dog to the meet-and-greet area before taking Toothless home.

Meet Toothless at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of all the available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.