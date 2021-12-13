Police asking for help finding teenage runaway

IDAHO FALLS — Police want your help finding a missing teenage boy.

Zachary Triplett, 15, was last seen Dec. 6, according to a missing person flyer published by the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse. Police say Zachary is considered a runaway and could be in the Idaho Falls, Ammon, or Boise areas.

Zachary has blonde hair and green eyes. He is 5’3″ tall and weighs 125 lbs. He was wearing a black True Religion shirt with gold lettering, black skinny jeans and a black backpack with the words, “Razor,” printed in green letters. Zachary also has a mole above the left side of his lip.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call Idaho Falls Police at (208) 529-1200.