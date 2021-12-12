Police investigating body of man found outside apartment complex

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

POCATELLO — At approximately 2:46 p.m. Saturday, Pocatello dispatchers received a call regarding a deceased male outside an apartment building at 1220 South 4th. It appeared the male had succumbed to a gunshot wound. Neighbors found the male lying outside the apartment building at the bottom of the east stairway.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Pocatello Police Department in conjunction with the Bannock County Coroner’s Office to determine the manner of death.

This appears to be an isolated incident and at this time there is no threat to the public.

No other information is being released at this time.