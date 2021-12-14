Police say man allegedly forced teen to take drugs before sexual assault

IDAHO FALLS — Police say an Ammon man checked into an Idaho Falls motel with a 14-year-old girl then allegedly forced to take drugs before raping her.

Francisco Mencias, 32, is charged with felony statutory rape and felony injury to a child after the Idaho Falls Police Department was called Sunday. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the victim told police Mencias forced her to take methamphetamine and raped her at the Motel 6 on West Broadway.

Video surveillance shows Mencias picked up the victim inside his black pickup truck at the Sinker Station on 1st Street wearing a black shirt and Pitsburg Steelers hat. Motel logs show Mencias checked in Saturday and checked out Sunday, according to court documents.

It is not clear how Mencias and the victim initially connected.

Investigators learned Mencias lived in Ammon and drove to his apartment. As Mencias drove away from his apartment, a detective pulled him over and took him to the Idaho Falls police station.

When police interviewed Mencias, he reportedly said he and the victim had sex at the motel and at his apartment. Mencias also said the two used methamphetamine together, according to court documents. Idaho law says teenagers can not legally consent to sex with an adult.

Although Mencias is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Mencias is scheduled for Dec. 22.