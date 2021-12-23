School custodian gets a surprise from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Tanya is the head custodian at a local school and is kind and giving. When students are hungry, she makes sure they get fed if it means paying for the food out of her own pocket. Students love to help her because she makes them feel wanted and loved.

Tanya goes out of her way to help the teachers. She is constantly positive and gives 110% in all she does. She would do anything for anyone and never thinks of herself.

Tanya has had some major health issues recently and is unable to work. Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay her a visit with some early Christmas gifts. Watch the video above to see the surprise!