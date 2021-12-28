Secret Santa surprises young woman caring for her ill mother

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Angie is a university student trying to finish her bachelor’s degree. She has been working on this off and on since 2004. She lives at home in Idaho Falls with her mother, whose health is failing. Her

father passed away in 2017 and Angie is her mother’s caregiver.

Angie’s brother and his wife live in the basement with three kids and they help take care of their mother. Angie takes the late shift and is sometimes up five or six times a night helping her mom. A

Angie is trying so hard to graduate and bring in money from her Etsy shop, but she is considering closing it down because with school and her mom’s health issues, she isn’t able to keep up with the orders.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could visit Angie and her family with a special gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!