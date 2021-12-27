Sheriff’s office seeking information about body found in field

ST. ANTHONY — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a body that was found in a field.

Sheriff’s reports show at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day, deputies were called to a rural field in the Parker area after someone reported finding a body. Deputies arrived in the area of 1900 East and 600 North and determined the subject was deceased from what appeared to be prolonged exposure to the elements.

The person’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (208) 624-4482.