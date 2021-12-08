Silent Santa event helps children with autism, sensory needs meet Santa Claus

AMMON — Santa Claus at the mall can be a loud, bright and overwhelming experience for any child, but it is especially so for those with autism and other sensory needs.

That’s why an event called Silent Santa returned to eastern Idaho for its third year in a row this week.

“We started it so children with autism or with special needs have the opportunity to go and see Santa. A lot of these kids can’t stand in line,” said Sheri Elkington, a speech-language pathologist at Connections Therapy Centers. “They can’t handle the noise going to the mall or going somewhere where Santa specifically is and so a lot of these parents have never even had the opportunity to have their pictures taken with Santa or a family picture.”

The two-day event was held earlier this week at Ammon City Hall and organized by Connections Therapy Centers, East Idaho Credit Union and the city of Ammon.

“We offer this free event where it takes the pressure off (for families). It’s only the child and family in there. They have 15 minutes. I get to be there to help with some of those sensory needs like I might offer bubbles or something or hand bubbles to Santa so the child will start interacting with him,” Elkington said.

The events are designed to be sensory-friendly with a quiet and calm environment. Families come by appointment and the visits are tailored directly to the needs of the family.

This year was a first for several families who have not been able to have a traditional Santa experience.

“We have kids that write notes to Santa and they won’t talk to him but they will hand him a note and the mom will say, ‘He worked really hard on this note, this is what he wants.’ That interaction when they can see that Santa knows them, warms my heart the most,” said Elkington.

Reena Lyon has taken her nine-year-old daughter Izzy who has autism to the Silent Santa event since it began three years ago, along with the rest of her family.

Reena Lyon and her family at last year’s Silent Santa event | Courtesy: Reena Lyon

“She was really excited when I told her (on Monday) we were going. When we got there, she was pretty reserved. I think Santa for kids, there’s like a love-hate relationship and so for kids with sensory issues and social issues, I think that discomfort is more magnified. Even though she was excited, she was a little stand-offish and she kind of warmed up to him. She was glad that we went,” said Lyon.

Izzy with Santa and Mrs. Claus at this year’s Silent Santa event | Courtesy: Reena Lyon

Lyon explained to EastIdahoNews.com that Mrs. Claus is there with Santa and they speak to the kids. They will ask questions but they are not intrusive. There is also no music playing.

“It was great. It’s difficult/impossible to find a place that works for our entire family to go see Santa,” said Lyon. “My younger boys don’t have a problem with large crowds or noises or anything like that but my daughter really struggles. But having a place that our entire family can be together and experience something like this together is a big deal for us so I am very grateful.”

The event’s last night was Tuesday and all appointments filled up. Elkington said they will be having Silent Santa again next year and she hopes that more people can know about it in the community so it can possibly increase from a two-day event to a three-day event.

“It would be really fun to watch it grow,” she said.