Teen ejected in single vehicle crash

AMMON — First responders rushed a teenage girl to the hospital after she was ejected in a crash.

The crash happened Tuesday around 8:45 on the 5000 block of East 129th North. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bryan Lovell says initial investigation indicates the teen lost control of her vehicle and was ejected.

No one else was involved or injured in the crash.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded and took the teen to the hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

