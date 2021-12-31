The 2021 Feel Good Friday Special

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We all know 2021 has been a challenging year for many but we hope Feel Good Friday has been a highlight of your week.

Here is a compilation of every Feel Good Friday video we posted in the past year. We hope you can get caught up on the surprises you missed and relive some of the fun moments.

We’ll be back in 2022 with more Feel Good Friday!