Toys for Tots: Local Veteran organization, firefighters are raising money and need your help

AMMON — There’s a chance to help children this Christmas season by donating money to Toys for Tots so they can receive books, toys and other gifts for the holidays.

Phoenix QRF and the Ammon Division of Bonneville County Fire will be at Walmart and C-A-L Ranch in Ammon until 2 p.m. Friday. They are raising money and accepting donations for Toys for Tots.

Phoenix QRF (Quick Response Force) is a local veteran organization established to provide help and critical resource needs to local veterans and families in need.

“Any donations are highly appreciated and will directly benefit our local community families,” said Jon Molbert, a captain with Bonneville County Fire District #1 in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

Molbert said on average, over 2,400 children and families are given gifts locally from donation proceeds raised by Phoenix QRF each year.

“This year, that number is expected to be significantly higher,” he said.

Toys for Tots is a 74-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. The toys, books, and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines and volunteers during the Christmas season offer children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime.

“Our fire department isn’t only here to run fire and emergency calls. We take pride in providing a greater outreach, a greater service to our community, and a strong connection with our citizens,” he said. “Toys for Toys is a simple, but a tremendously impactful avenue of helping our community. We do our best to offer support any chance we get.”

Molbert told EastIdahoNews.com if you cannot come in person and donate on Friday but would like to, you can contact Phoenix QRF directly at (208) 351-5410.

Courtesy: Jon Molbert