Truck loses control on I-84, crashes through three fences, lands on Caldwell home

CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — People passing through Caldwell on Saturday were met with a shocking site: a truck on a roof.

Police say a 36-year-old Nampa man was driving westbound on Interstate 84 when he lost control while making a lane change.

The Nissan pickup left the interstate, went over a curb and crossed a grassy area before crashing through a chain-link fence. The truck then continued to slide across Hannibal Street, hitting a second curb and causing the truck to overturn. The truck, sliding broadside, then hit two more fences, which flipped up the rear end of the truck, according to police.

The truck came to a stop when it hit a house, with its rear axle resting on the roof and the front driver’s side tire resting on the ground.

Caldwell police responded to the collision at the home on the corner of Hannibal Street and North 3rd Avenue. It was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Caldwell officers asked Idaho State Police to respond as well and to lead the investigation.

The driver was taken by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. State police say the incident remained under investigation.