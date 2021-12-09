‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host Vanna White answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Vanna White was named the co-host of “Wheel of Fortune” in 1982. She has appeared in over 7,500 episodes turning letters on the iconic puzzle board and cheering contestants on.

Vanna is the mother of two children and was honored by the Guinness World Records as the most frequent clapper.

I spoke with Vanna before a recent show’s taping, and here’s what I asked her:

What is the best part of your job on “Wheel of Fortune”?

How do you know where all the letters are and have you ever accidentally flipped the wrong one?

Who chooses your pretty outfits? I heard you have never worn the same thing twice on the show.

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

What do you like to do when you’re not working on “Wheel of Fortune”?

Can you share the most embarrassing moment you’d have on TV?

If you were not working on “Wheel of Fortune,” what would you be doing for your job?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What do you like about being a mom?

At school, we have a computer game that tests our reading. They have two characters named Alex Tre-beek and Ba-taana White. Did you ever think you’d be a character on a computer game?

What advice do you have for me?

Watch my interview with the charming Vanna White in the video player above and follow her on Facebook here.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.