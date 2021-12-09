Woman arrested after allegedly threatening men with a knife

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls woman after she allegedly threatened two men with a knife.

The Idaho Falls Police Department arrived at a domestic disturbance Sunday and ultimately arrested 37-year-old Lacey Sandoval. According to an affidavit of probable cause, officers were called to an address redacted in court documents. They stayed until several hours after the incident occurred.

One of the victims told police he and Sandoval had been arguing when she allegedly punched him in the face. Sandoval then reportedly pulled out a black knife and began making threats to the man. A witness saw the attack and tried to intervene, according to court documents.

Sandavol then allegedly took her anger out on the witness and threatened the witness with the knife. The witness then told police he went and got his own knife and confronted Sandoval until she stopped the threats.

The witness later called the police.

When officers arrived at the home, Sandoval still had the knife, which she said was for self-defense, according to court documents.

Sandoval is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor domestic battery.

Although Sandoval is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Sandoval is scheduled for Dec. 17.