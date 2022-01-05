5 ways to cut household costs this year

2022 is here, guys! There’s no better time than the beginning of a new year (after all that crazy Christmas spending) to get serious about saving money. And one simple way to do that is by looking for ways to save around the house. So, here are five practical ways to cut back on household costs.

1. DIY like a boss

Okay, so maybe you and your spouse aren’t Chip and Joanna Gaines, but that doesn’t mean you can’t do a few awesome DIY projects and save some cash in the process. You could reupholster your couch, paint your kitchen table, or even make your own wall art instead of buying new decor. YouTube tutorials are your friend here.

And while you’re on a DIY roll, look for ways you can do the jobs you might typically pay someone else to do. The savings can really add up when you do all your yard work, repairs, cleaning, pet grooming, car washing, and other maintenance yourself, as your skill set allows.

2. Pay attention to utilities

You can save a lot on utility bills by making a few simple changes. It may sound totally obvious, but we don’t always remember to do things like turn off the lights whenever we leave a room, take shorter showers, only run the dishwasher and washing machine when they’re completely full, and use cold water instead of hot whenever possible.

You might also be able to save money by fixing leaky pipes, installing dimmer switches and LED lightbulbs, and checking to make sure your home is well insulated. Every little bit helps!

3. Shop around

When it comes to any expense for your household—insurance, phone, internet, streaming services, you name it—shopping around can really pay off. Take the time to research all your available options, and don’t be afraid to negotiate with or switch providers if you find a better deal. A small hassle in the short term can save you a lot of money in the long term.

Along with that, make sure you’re keeping an eye on your subscriptions, and unsubscribe from any plans you don’t use or need. That could include music and movie services, meal kits, fashion and beauty boxes, expensive data plans, pizza-of-the-month club (guilty), and anything that’s not a necessity or that you could get cheaper somewhere else.

4. Plan your meals in advance

Meal planning is deciding ahead of time what you’re going to eat and when, and it can seriously help you take fewer grocery store trips, waste less food, and stop eating out so much.

Here are some basic meal-planning guidelines:

Set a specific day and time in your schedule to plan.

Look through your kitchen to see what you already have.

Search for sales and coupons.

Consult your food line item in your budget.

Find budget-friendly recipes online that make enough servings for leftovers.

Build your grocery list based on all the above.

Then, take time to prep your meals before the week starts so that after a busy workday, dinner can be ready in no time.

5. Save on groceries

Speaking of grocery lists, there are plenty of ways to save money at the store. Think of your shopping list as a firm boundary for what you won’t buy (sorry, spontaneous candy bar in the checkout line—you don’t make the cut).

Buy generic instead of name brand, and buy in bulk for things you know you’ll need and use. Choose your produce based on what’s in season, because if it’s easier to get, it’s usually cheaper. And of course, it will really help if you find the most affordable grocery stores in your area, too. It’s crazy how much the prices can vary between stores for the exact same items.

I wrote an article recently that features the cheapest grocery stores, so be sure to check it out. And get ready to start stacking those savings this year!