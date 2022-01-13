Biz Buzz: Mexican grocery store and restaurant opens in Shelley

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

After 10 years of business, local Mexican market opens in new location

Customers enjoy the fresh produce sold at El Chuy Market in Shelley. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

SHELLEY – A 10-year-old business in Idaho Falls just relocated to Shelley.

El Chuy Market was named in honor of the owner’s grandfather, Jesús Rodriguez. (Chuy is a nickname for Jesús.) It opened at the beginning of December at 126 South State Street. The business is a grocery store/restaurant/meat market that offers a variety of authentic Mexican food, snacks, beverages, produce and other grocery items.

Store and restaurant manager Juvia Patino tells EastIdahoNews.com they’ve enjoyed seeing a bunch of new faces since opening in the new location.

“We were originally in Idaho Falls, and a lot of people have come to see us over here. It’s been nice, really peaceful, really welcoming,” Patino says.

Patino says customers particularly enjoy the freshly made fruit water and produce. The most popular menu item is the chilaquiles, which are tortilla chips with onions, cilantro, cheese, sour cream, steak or pork, and topped off with green salsa.

Juvia says the move stemmed from a desire to try something new in a building that they owned, rather than continuing leasing space. They closed the Idaho Falls shop in November before buying the building in Shelley.

Juvia’s parents, Roy and Clemencia Patino, opened the business on Shoup Avenue in downtown Idaho Falls around 2012 after immigrating to the U.S. from Mexico.

“My mom always liked cooking, and my dad has always liked being in business,” Juvia explains. “They wanted to bring a piece of Mexico, the life they knew and the food they liked, over here.”

The Patinos hail from central Mexico and came to the U.S. about five years before opening the business. They lived in several states, including Utah, but eventually ended up in Idaho.

Juvia, 22, has been involved with the business for the last eight years. She describes her parents as hardworking people who have made a lot of sacrifices to carve out a life and provide her and her siblings with opportunities that they never had.

They’re looking forward to gaining new customers and watching the business continue to grow.

El Chuy Market is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and closes at 5 p.m. Sunday. Call (208) 357-1817 to place an order or learn more. You can also visit the website or Facebook page.

Carne asada taco with onions, radish, lime and topped off with cactus and green salsa. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Local mental health clinic hosting blood drive next week

AMMON – Pearl Health Clinic in Ammon is hosting a free health fair and blood drive on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the staff is asking for your support.

U.S. Congress designated MLK Jr. day a national day of service in 1994. The Idaho Falls African American Alliance had a great response to its blood drive last year. In response to that and the nationwide blood shortage, clinic employees decided a blood drive was the best thing they could do to help.

Pearl Health Clinic has access to many community resources that many people can benefit from. Event organizer Colin Waters says the health fair will give volunteers an opportunity to connect those in need with these resources.

The health fair will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the blood drive is happening from noon to 5 p.m. If you’d like to sign up to donate blood, click here.

Rigby woman opens floral shop

RIGBY – Tenille Byington has seen a steady stream of customers since opening her floral shop at 174 East Main Street in Rigby several months ago. She does a lot of custom arrangements for all occasions, which is one thing she says sets her shop apart from others. She’s done similar projects out of her home for years and opening a business just seemed like the next natural step. EastIdahoNews.com will post a more in-depth story soon.

New Rexburg business gives gamers a place to play with friends

REXBURG – When the Standard Journal moved from its building at 23 South 1st East several months ago, John Stevens thought it was a good fit for his business concept. He and his partners were looking for a place to open an electronic gaming store, and the abundance of power strips is one thing that was appealing to them. Together, they opened Blue Light Lobby in October. Stevens says it’s off to a good start, but many people aren’t aware it’s open yet. A story focusing on the specifics of the business and what it does will be published soon.

