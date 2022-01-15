Bonneville County Republican party to submit nominees for new prosecutor

IDAHO FALLS – The search for a new Bonneville County Prosecutor is underway.

In December, The Magistrate Commission hired Daniel Clark, the current prosecutor, as a magistrate judge in Jefferson County. He’ll be taking over that role on Feb. 24.

It now falls to the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee to help find a replacement. In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, committee chairman Mark Fuller explained how it works.

“We submit three nominations to the county commission. The county commission then has 14 days to appoint one of those recommendations. If they do not appoint someone within that 14 days, then it comes back to us and we have 14 days to appoint one of those three,” Fuller says.

Under Idaho law, the nominees are required to be at least 21 years of age, have a license to practice law in the state of Idaho and be a U.S. citizen living in Bonneville County. Idaho law mandates the nominees be submitted prior to the date of resignation.

The BCRCC is in the process of selecting nominees. They will be interviewed during the committee’s regular monthly meeting on Feb. 10, which is open to the public.

“We’ll get our selections to the county commission (the following day), so it gives them two weeks to appoint one of those nominees to fill that office,” says Fuller.

The nominee who is appointed will serve as the prosecutor until Jan. 2023, when the candidate elected by voters in the November election will take office. The filing deadline to run is in mid-March. Voters will select a nominee during a primary on May 17. The general election will be held on Nov. 8.

The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theater in Idaho Falls.