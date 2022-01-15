Catch a tagged fish at Hyde Pond and win a prize

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

SALMON – Now’s a great time for kids to try ice fishing at Hyde Pond near Salmon.

If a youth 16 years of age or younger catches a tagged trout from Hyde Pond, they can bring the tag to the Salmon Fish and Game office and collect a prize. Prizes include fishing gear, tackle boxes, and rod and reel combinations.

“Last year, this style of derby was popular, so we wanted to continue a season-long event where kids have more time to participate and hopefully have some fun,” said Greg Schoby, Idaho Fish and Game fisheries manager based in Salmon.

Over 50 trout have already been tagged, and prize-winning tag returns will be accepted through May 31. The brightly-colored tags are on or slightly behind the dorsal fin.

Besides a generous stocking of 10 to 12-inch trout, Hyde Pond also holds over 140 larger, 3-5 pound rainbow trout donated from Clear Springs Foods of Mackay.

“Catching one of those will definitely create some excitement for the kids,” said Schoby.

All Idaho fishing regulations apply, including anglers 14 years of age or older must possess a valid Idaho fishing license.

Event sponsors include the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Trout Unlimited, 93 Outdoor Sports, and Salmon River Flybox.