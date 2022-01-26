Comedian Ryan Hamilton, an east Idaho native, postpones shows after being hit by a bus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Comedian Ryan Hamilton announced that he will be postponing his upcoming Salt Lake City comedy shows due to a major accident.

“I am sorry to say I have to move some upcoming shows as I was in an accident. I was hit as a pedestrian in a crosswalk by a shuttle bus,” Hamilton explained on his Instagram.

The comedian reports having a compound fractured arm (that required surgery), seven broken ribs, and a punctured, collapsed lung.

He was scheduled to perform in Salt Lake City on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29.

Hamilton says that his mom was able to drive him back to Idaho to recover, as he is not able to fly until cleared by doctors. He writes, “I am now headed to Idaho with her to recover around family. I’m so grateful to her and many friends for all their help.”

The comedian continues to express gratitude for his fans, and that he understands if they are disappointed about his upcoming shows, noting, “I understand you may be disappointed, as I am, especially regarding Salt Lake City this weekend. Please know this is a huge blow to me.”

Hamilton’s Salt Lake City shows originally set for January have been rescheduled to June 24 and June 25.

