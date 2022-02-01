Coronavirus liability shield extension bill heads to Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation headed to the Idaho Senate on Monday to extend a legal shield for Idaho businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19.

The House voted 70-0 to approve the measure that for the second time would extend a liability immunity law backers say is needed as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The immunity shield expires this summer unless lawmakers approve the extension to July 1, 2023.

The immunity shield law initially passed in 2020 during a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little. The legislation drew protests at the Statehouse amid concerns it protected bad actors in the government, turning the three-day special session into a chaotic event that saw antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy arrested twice. Bundy is now running for governor.

“This piece of legislative language was a carefully crafted compromise that came out of the crucible of the 2020 special session,” said Republican Rep. Julianne Young.

No one spoke against the measure.

Idaho has been experiencing its largest coronavirus surge since the pandemic began, straining the health care system amid the omicron variant.

Little on Monday said 75 Idaho National Guardsmen will assist Primary Health Group and the Idaho Department of Correction. Another 503 staffers will be sent to Idaho hospitals under a state contract. It’s the fourth time the guard has been deployed by Little since the start of the pandemic.

The omicron variant spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains, and has already become dominant in many countries. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus. However, early studies show omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant, and vaccination and a booster still offer strong protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.

State officials say that about 4,400 people have died in Idaho due to COVID-19. Only about 52% of the Idaho population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.