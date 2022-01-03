Deputies arrest driver who reportedly drank over four times the legal limit

AMMON — Deputies arrested an Ammon man for drinking over four times the legal limit on New Year’s Eve.

A witness called the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Friday to report a Black Ford Excursion was stuck in the snow on Sunnyside Road and Neil Drive around 9:30 p.m. The truck had run off the road and deputies found the driver, Lance L. Kelsey, 59, on the ground and unable to stand up, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The witness and the deputy carried Kelsey to a patrol vehicle when the man talked about having a couple of drinks and sliding off the road on the way to a friend’s house. In their report, a deputy noted Kelsey smelled like alcohol.

As a deputy tried performing a field sobriety test, Kelsey nearly fell over and the deputies leaned him onto the back of the patrol vehicle. Deputies also got two breath samples in which Kelsey blew .349 and .333, which are both over four times the legal limit of .08 blood alcohol content.

Inside the Excursion, deputies found two open containers of beer. Deputies also learned Kelsey had DUI convictions in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

With the previous convictions, deputies arrested Kelsey and he was charged with felony driving under the influence and misdemeanor possession of an open container.

Although Kelsey is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Kelsey is expected to make his initial court appearance Monday with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 14.