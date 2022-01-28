Felon on parole arrested for drugs and stolen gun charges

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies arrested a parolee with previous felony convictions on drug and stolen gun charges Tuesday.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating Luis A. Torres, 28, and served a search warrant at his apartment and place of employment, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies detained Torres at his work on North Boulevard where investigators say they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. At Torres’ apartment on North Saturn Avenue, deputies say they found more drug paraphernalia, over two grams of meth and over 16 grams of marijuana.

At his house, the investigation also uncovered six guns with at least two of them being reported stolen. Deputies are still trying to look into where Torres got the other four guns.

The Idaho Department of Correction lists Torres on parole for a 2015 felony drug conviction. As part of that conviction, the Sheriff’s Office says Torres is not allowed to have guns.

Deputies booked Torres into the Bonneville County jail for felony possession of a gun by a felon, possession of meth and possession of stolen property. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Torres is expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Although Torres is accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.