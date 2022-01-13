Fort Hall home ‘most likely’ a total loss following fire

FORT HALL — A Fort Hall home was destroyed by a fire Thursday afternoon.

Fort Hall fire crews responded to a structure fire around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release posted on Facebook by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. Despite the fire being extinguished quickly, the structure on the 1100 block of D Street is “most likely” a total loss.

Fire crews battled “heavy fire” on both sides of a mobile home, according to release. With the assistance of North Bannock County Fire, they “knocked the fire down” in about 25 minutes.

No injuries were reported to the residents of the home, though the family did lose three dogs in the fire.

The Red Cross is aiding the family with basic needs, including shelter.

The cause of the fire was not announced at this time.