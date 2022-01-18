Glenn Schuermyer shares lessons from his life

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Glenn Schuermyer moved to Idaho nearly two years ago and sat down with us to share what he’s learned over his life. Glenn has a fun sense of humor and isn’t afraid to “tell it like it is.”

Watch our interview with Glenn in the video player above.