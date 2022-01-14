High school cross country runners who saved injured woman honored for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a group of cross country runners from Skyline High School. The message said:

Yesterday after school, 7 Skyline cross country kids went running…Their route took them by the river where they saw an older lady laying face down in the snow, blood pooling by her head, and she was unresponsive.

Two of the boys stayed with her while the others ran to call 911. After the ambulance came, the kids ran back to their cars and shared this story with us. These teenagers noticed someone in trouble and responded. Surely they didn’t help to get kudos or recognition, but thought I would pass this on because these young people did something awesome!

We agree that the kids did something awesome and we want to honor them for Feel Good Friday. We decided to surprise them during practice this week. Check out the video above!