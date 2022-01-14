Idaho snowpack has water experts cautiously optimistic

BOISE (AP) — Idaho’s snowpack levels are in good shape and water experts are cautiously optimistic about water levels in the coming months.

Daniel Tappa, a hydrologist with the Natural Resource Conservation Service, said Thursday that by Jan. 1 most of the state had higher-than-normal snowpack levels. The snowpack replenishes water supplies in reservoirs, waterways and aquifers as it melts, so higher snowpack levels can mean more water available in spring and summer to support agriculture, communities and ecosystems.

“We’re off to a good start in most basins and we’ve increased our odds to see above-normal snowpack in most cases, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” said Daniel Tappa, a hydrologist with the National Resources Conservation Service. “There are still scenarios in which we could see above or below normal snowpack.”

The Boise River System is at 122% of its normal snow water equivalent, according to a map produced by the USDA/NRCS National Water and Climate Center, while the Big Lost Basin, west of Idaho Falls, is at 139% of normal. The Bruneau River Subbasin, southeast of Boise along the Idaho-Nevada border, is at 98% of normal.