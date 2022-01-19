Local Firehouse Subs to donate funds to destroyed Firth fire station

IDAHO FALLS — A local sandwich shop franchise plans to help the Firth firefighters who lost their station in a blaze earlier this month.

On Saturday, the Ammon, Idaho Falls and Pocatello Firehouse Subs will donate 100% of their sales to replace equipment and protective gear lost in the Jan. 10 fire. The fire destroyed two of the Firth Fire Station’s trucks, damaged another and left many firefighters without equipment.

“We knew there was something we could do to help,” said local Firehouse Sub’s franchise owner Chris Morris. “The fundraising event really seemed like a great way to kick that off.”

Morris works as a firefighter with the Idaho National Laboratory Fire Department and understands the need.

“It’s an all-volunteer fire department and funds are hard to come by, so that is a big loss,” Morris said. “… If you don’t have gear to keep yourself safe, you either are going to put yourself in undue harm or take unnecessary risks.”

The aftermath of a fire that destroyed several fire trucks at the Firth Fire Station on Jan. 10 | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Since the fire, the Boise Fire Department donated a surplus fire engine that was set to go to auction Tuesday, Firth Fire Chief Dale Mecham said. Other departments from across the state have also loaned equipment and gear for firefighters until they can get some to call their own.

“We appreciate all the support,” Mecham said. “The community has really stepped up trying to help us get everything put back together.”

The fire burned for over an hour and sent one firefighter to the hospital after an oxygen tank exploded in the building. The firefighter was OK and went home shortly after the medical staff checked him out. The fire was ruled accidental and caused by an electrical issue on a firetruck.

Mecham said they are still waiting for the insurance companies to finish their processes to determine what to do next with the station.

Raising funds for first responders is not new for Morris and his wife Natalie. Customers are given the chance to round up their purchases or donate to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $455,049 throughout Idaho.

“Overall we’re just really appreciative of the support with the round-up donations in our stores, the support we know that we are going to have for this fundraiser,” Morris said.

Firth Fire has also established an account at Connections Credit Union for people wishing to donate.