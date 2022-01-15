Man arrested after leaving his license plate at the scene of a crash

POCATELLO — A man who ran from officers last Saturday night was arrested an hour later when he was connected to the chase by his license plate, which was left at the scene of a crash.

Benjamin J Sabas, 57, faces a felony charge for eluding an officer and a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident, charging documents show.

An officer with the Pocatello Police Department was patrolling Yellowstone Avenue Saturday night when they saw a grey Ford sedan traveling toward them at an “excessive rate of speed” just before midnight. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the officer checked the speed of the oncoming vehicle, which was traveling 53 mph in a 35-mph zone. The officer made a u-turn and positioned himself behind the Ford.

After the light at the corner of Yellowstone Avenue and East Oak Street turned green, the officer activated their roof lights in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. But the Ford continued moving forward at low speeds.

The Ford swerved “all over the road,” police reports show, maintaining a low speed in the area of 7th Avenue.

A second officer joined the pursuit as the Ford was driving through a parking lot near the intersection of North 5th Avenue and East Hayden Street.

The second officer, who crossed the Ford in the parking lot, got a clear look at the driver of the Ford, according to the affidavit.

The Ford left the parking lot traveling north on North 5th Avenue, this time at a high rate of speed.

After pursuing the swerving vehicle, which nearly struck other vehicles, for several blocks, traveling upwards of 75 mph in a 35-mph zone, they decided to end the chase.

A short time later, officers discovered the scene of a crash on the 900 block of Yellowstone Avenue. According to police reports, a street sign had been hit in the area and left in the road. Vehicle parts matching those of the Ford were also identified, among them a license plate.

Just after midnight, officers received a call that a damaged vehicle believed to have been involved in the chase was parked in front of a home on West Quinn Road.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the grey Ford. Reports show that the front end had been heavily damaged. The windshield was cracked, the airbags deployed and smoke was rising from the engine.

Officers knocked on the door and found Sabas inside the home. The second officer involved in the pursuit was able to positively identify Sabas.

While questioning him, officers noted a strong smell of alcohol.

Sabas allegedly told officers that he did not stop because he had multiple prior driving under the influence charges and had lost his license.

Asked if he knew what he hit, Sabas allegedly told officers he “had no idea” what he had hit.

During transport to Bannock County Jail, Sabas allegedly told the officer multiple times, “I f***ed up.”

Sabas was booked for and charged with a felony for eluding officers and a misdemeanor for fleeing the scene of a crash. He posted a $25,000 bond Wednesday.

If he is found guilty, Sabas would face up to five years in prison and $50,000 in fines for the felony charge. Punishment for leaving the scene of an accident is license suspension up to one year.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 19.