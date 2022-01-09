Man fleeing police reportedly crashes into another car before driving away

IDAHO FALLS — Police say they arrested a wanted man who fled from officers in a vehicle and caused a crash.

On Tuesday, the Idaho Falls Police Department went to the 400 block of Call Avenue to arrest Trevor Hawkins, 30, according to an IFPD news release. Court records show Hawkins had a warrant for not showing up to court and a felony probation violation warrant.

The attempts to arrest Hawkins began in the morning when detectives spotted a 1998 Volkswagen Jetta outside his home. The driver of the Jetta was actually Hawkins, but he gave his brother’s name instead.

When investigators discovered Hawkins allegedly gave the false name, they went back to the house Wednesday, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Around 9:45 a.m. detectives showed up at the Call address again and noted a vehicle traveling in the area and recognized the driver as Hawkins.

Officers observed Hawkins drive through two intersections without stopping at stop signs in the Jetta. Hawkins made his way into Broadway Street, accelerated and abruptly changed lanes when a detective turned on the police lights of his unmarked car.

The erratic driving continued as Hawkins tried turning onto Saturn Avenue while driving too fast. In the area, Hawkins hit an oncoming Kia sedan on the driver’s side. The crash did not stop Hawkins as officers say he continued to speed away onto Saturn at 50 mph in the 30 mph zone, court records show.

IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com there were no serious injuries reported in the collision.

When Hawkins approached Grandview Drive, police say he lost control of the Jetta and crashed into a snowbank. Hawkins got out of the car and began running. Officers chased after him. Eventually, he stopped running and listened to officers telling him to get on the ground. Police arrested him.

Officers searched Hawkins and reported finding a plastic pipe often used to smoke illegal drugs.

Hawkins’ was charged with felony eluding and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, providing false information to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 19.

Although Hawkins is accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.