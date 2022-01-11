Man sent to prison for robbery of local convenience store

AMMON — A judge sent an Idaho Falls man to prison for robbing a convenience store before leading police on a high-speed chase.

Juan Carlos Rosales, 29, received a two- to eight-year prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to felony robbery and felony attempting to elude law enforcement. The sentence comes after a felony burglary, felony DUI and misdemeanor resisting arrest charge were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Bonneville County Sheriff reports show on Dec. 19, 2020, Rosales entered the Hitt The Road gas station at Ammon and Lincoln Roads wearing a mask demanding money. Rosales left the store with $944 and drove away in a silver car, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Deputies, Idaho Falls Police and Idaho State Police searched for the suspect’s car and spotted him driving quickly through the roundabout at Ammon and Lincoln Roads. A pursuit followed with Rosales driving over 75 mph before losing control and running off the road.

With the car off the road, deputies found Rosales in the car. Deputies reported that he refused to get out of the car, and believing he may have a gun, a K-9 went in and pulled him out of the silver car. Rosales fought with the dog and deputies until they could get him into handcuffs.

Inside the car, deputies found the money stolen from the convenience store.

In addition to the prison sentence, court records show District Judge Joel Tingey also ordered Rosales to pay $2,191 in fees and fines.