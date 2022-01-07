Multiple crashes close Highway 20 in Island Park

ISLAND PARK — Both directions of US Highway 20 are closed north of Ashton through Island Park following multiple crashes Friday afternoon.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries says total whiteout conditions contributed to the wrecks and several ambulances, sheriff deputies and Idaho State troopers are on the scene. It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved and how many people have been injured.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as it could be closed for several hours. Check the latest traffic cameras here.

This story is developing. EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn more.