Parmalee, Nelly, other performers coming to eastern Idaho

FORT HALL — Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel has announced the following line up of concerts and shows during 2022.

Parmalee

Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m. | Chiefs Event Center | Ticket Pricing: $29, $39, $49

A multinational, platinum-certified smash of a collaboration with TrailerTrap creator and “The Git Up” star, Blanco Brown, “Just the Way” topped the charts in 2021. The song mixed Parmalee’s sharp songwriting and vocal harmonies — both of which had fueled the band’s first No. 1 single, “Carolina,” as well as Top 10 hits like “Close Your Eyes” and “Already Callin’ You Mine” — with a modern message of self-love and individuality. A feel-good hit with more than 300 million streams, “Just the Way” helped lay the foundation for Parmalee’s newest album, For You.

Nelly & T.I.

Friday, June 24 at 8 p.m. | Outdoor | Ticket Pricing: $59, $79, $89

Nelly embarked on his music career with Midwest hip hop group St. Lunatics, in 1993 and signed to Universal Records in 1999. Nelly entered the spotlight with the release of Country Grammar in 2000, spending seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and spawning the massive hits “Ride Wit Me”, “Country Grammar”, and “E.I.”. The album landed Nelly four Grammy Award nominations and sold over nine million copies worldwide. Country Grammar is Nelly’s best-selling album to date, selling over 8.4 million copies in the United States.

An acclaimed innovator with millions of albums sold and more than 35 million singles, T.I. has been awarded 3 Grammy Awards, 11 Billboard Awards, 3 BET Awards, 2 American Music Awards and more through the years. Viewed as a seamless collaborator whose prolific musical pairings with seminal superstars include Drake, Beyoncé, Pharrell, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Robin Thicke, M.I.A., Lady Gaga, and others, his recent politically-charged collaboration with Kanye West on “Ye Vs. The People” is also garnering raves. T.I.’s decade and a half stewardship of Grand Hustle Records has produced multiple breakout artists, including Iggy Azalea, Travis Scott, and others, and his purpose-driven 2016 EP Us or Else courageously addressed police brutality and racial inequality in America, hailed by Rolling Stone as another crucial ‘point on the timeline of the rapper’s growing social conscious.’

Upcoming Entertainment

Hinder (Sold Out) – Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding – Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.

Champions of Magic – Feb. 26 at 8 p.m.

Neal McCoy – March 19 at 8 p.m.

Tracy Morgan – May 6 at 8 p.m.

Como La Flor – May 7 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for most upcoming events go on sale Friday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. All tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.