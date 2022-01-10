Pet of the Week: Griff

This cute pup is Griff and he is a 10-month-old Border Collie Husky mix. He is a big puppy who is very well behaved for his age.

He does need some reinforcement in his training since he is just a puppy but he is a huge sweetheart who loves everyone. He is a little timid at first when meeting people but then he just wants to give you hugs and kisses.

Meet Griff at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of all the available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.