Pet of the Week: Piggy May

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Pet of the Week

  Published at

Piggy May is a big sweetheart who loves riding in cars and loves kids.

She does well with submissive dogs and loves veggies for treats. She enjoys having her belly rubbed and cuddling.

She would do best in an active household because she is a big bundle of energy in a small body.

Meet Griff at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of all the available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.

