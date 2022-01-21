Pocatello-Chubbuck latest school district to cancel classes Friday

POCATELLO — All schools in the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District will be closed Friday.

According to a robocall received by parents, all PCSD25 classes will be canceled due to staff shortages.

The district reported having nearly 100 staff absences on Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents. Since then, that number has grown and left schools unable to manage the number of missing staff members.

In a separate letter, the district informed parents that a total of 29 staff members and 81 students tested positive for COVID-19 as of Jan. 14. At that time, only four schools within the district reported as having zero active cases as of Jan. 14.

The Sugar-Salem School District also canceled all Friday classes with a letter late Thursday afternoon.

As with the case in Pocatello and Chubbuck, the Sugar-Salem School District is struggling with staff shortages.