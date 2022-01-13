TODAY'S WEATHER
Police ask for help finding teenager missing for a month

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Malacara Alaina

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a teenager who has been missing for a month.

Alaina Malacara, 15, was last seen in Idaho Falls on Dec. 14, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release. She has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5’ 1” tall, weighs approximately 112 pounds and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a tie dye sweater.

Anyone with information regarding Alaina’s whereabouts or who has seen her since Dec. 14 is asked to call police at (208) 529-1200.

