UPDATE: Police search for suspect in drive-by shooting at Rexburg motel

REXBURG — Police are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting at a Rexburg motel Friday morning.

Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen explains the shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Motel 6 along South 12th West. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

“Sounds like it’s an isolated incident at this time,” Hagen says.

Preliminary details indicate the suspect was a Black man driving with a Black woman. They were inside a black pickup truck pulling a black flatbed trailer, according to Hagen.

Officers have no injuries to report at this time.

Madison School District officials confirm there is a soft shelter in place order at Burton Elementary School, Madison High School and Madison Middle School.

Anyone with information is urged to call Rexburg Police at (208) 359-3008 or contact local law enforcement.

