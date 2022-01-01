Utah driver 9 times over legal limit claimed passenger had too much to drink, police say

TOOELE, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who allegedly said he was driving because his wife had been drinking — even though police say his own blood-alcohol content was measured at a staggering nine times over the legal limit — was arrested in Tooele County this week.

Just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, security at a casino in Wendover contacted Tooele County dispatchers to report that an intoxicated woman had just left their casino with children in her vehicle, according to a police booking affidavit.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper reported spotting the car a little more than an hour later on I-80 near Delle. After pulling the car over, the trooper found a man in the driver’s seat, a woman in the passenger seat and three young children in booster or car seats in the back, the affidavit states.

The 35-year-old man said he did not have a valid driver’s license. While talking to the man, the trooper could detect an odor of alcohol on his breath, the affidavit states.

“He denied drinking any alcoholic beverages but confirmed his wife had been drinking and that was why he was driving,” the trooper wrote in the arrest report.

The man was arrested after allegedly failing a field sobriety test. The trooper then waited on scene to determine whether his wife would also be arrested. Ultimately, she was released to another family member who drove out to pick her up.

The man was then taken to the UHP office in Tooele where an Intoxilyzer test was conducted about three hours after the man was pulled over. His blood-alcohol level was measured at that time at 0.46%, or more than nine times the legal limit, according to the affidavit.

The man was arrested for investigation of DUI and three counts of child abuse.