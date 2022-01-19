Woman killed in crash near Wendell

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, at approximately 5:53 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash eastbound I84 at milepost 150, approximately seven miles west of Wendell.

A 54-year-old female from Wendell was westbound I84 at milepost 150 in a 1988 Ford Escort. A 56-year-old male from Vancouver, Washington was eastbound I84 at milepost 150 in a 2022 Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer. The Ford went through the median and collided with the front of the Freightliner.

The Freightliner came to rest in the median, and the Ford came to rest in the left eastbound lane of travel. That lane of travel was blocked for approximately six hours and the left westbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately three hours.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. The driver of the Ford succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. They were assisted at the scene by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office and the Gooding County Fire Department.