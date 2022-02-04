4 retiring Rexburg police officers honored for their decades of service

REXBURG — Four members of the Rexburg Police Department who recently retired were honored at a reception Tuesday night.

Lt. Corey Foster, Lt. Colin Erickson, Det. Rick Schmitt and Det. Dave Hope each worked for the department for between 25 to30 years. They had a variety of assignments over the decades, including D.A.R.E., the SWAT Team, firearms instruction and accident reconstruction.

Around 100 people gathered at Vivint Smart Home to celebrate the officers with dinner, a video presentation and tributes. Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill thanked the retirees for their service, as did city council members, a representative from Madison School District 321, current police officers and others.

Foster, Erickson, Schmitt and Hope became emotional as they expressed gratitude to their colleagues and families. While they are done serving in the police department, each is staying busy. Foster now runs a lawn care company, Schmitt is working in the Brigham Young University-Idaho Public Safety Department, Erickson was recently elected to the Rexburg City Council and Hope is teaching driver’s education.