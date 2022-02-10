Daniel with Boyce Avenue, the band with nearly 6 billion YouTube views, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Boyce Avenue was formed in 2004 and consists of brothers Alejandro, Fabian and Daniel Manzano. The trio started making music together when Daniel returned to Florida after graduating from Harvard Law School. Since then, their music videos have been viewed nearly six BILLION times on YouTube and they have 15.5 million YouTube subscribers. Boyce Avenue has been called the “most viewed independent band in the world.”

The brothers have released several albums and performed in countries all over the world. And fun fact – their version of ‘Just the Way You Are’ by Bruno Mars is my parents’ song.

Daniel agreed to sit down with me and I asked him the following questions:

How was Boyce Avenue formed and who came up with the name?

Your YouTube channel has nearly six billion views. Why do you think you’ve been so successful?

What’s one of the biggest lessons you’ve learned in the music industry?

You’ve toured a lot of places. Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

Out of all the songs you’ve recorded, do you have a favorite?

What is it like working with your brothers every day?

What is one thing Boyce Avenue hopes to accomplish in 2022?

BONUS QUESTIONS

If you weren’t involved in music, what careers would you and your brothers be doing?

Do you guys have any pre or post show traditions/rituals?

What is one piece of advice someone has given you that you can share with me?

You can watch my entire interview with Daniel in the video player above.

Learn more about Boyce Avenue and watch their amazing videos on their YouTube channel, Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.