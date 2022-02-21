Drifting snow closes Highway 87 near Island Park
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union, which is operated by members, for members, to improve the financial situations of individuals, families and local businesses. Its philosophy is "Not for Profit, Not for Charity, But for Service."
ISLAND PARK — Idaho Highway 87 is closed three miles north of Island Park.
The Idaho Transporation Department reports drifting snow on the nine-mile stretch of highway has reduced visibility, closing the road as of 3:28 p.m. Monday.
The road connects to U.S. Highway 20 to the Montana state line, where the road is closed.
EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.