Drifting snow closes Highway 87 near Island Park

ISLAND PARK — Idaho Highway 87 is closed three miles north of Island Park.

The Idaho Transporation Department reports drifting snow on the nine-mile stretch of highway has reduced visibility, closing the road as of 3:28 p.m. Monday.

The road connects to U.S. Highway 20 to the Montana state line, where the road is closed.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.