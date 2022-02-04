Fatal crash blocking traffic on US-20 near Ashton

ASHTON — A person is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 20 near Ashton Friday afternoon.

The crash happened sometime after 2 p.m. near mile marker 357, two miles west of Ashton. Initial reports indicate the collision involved at least two vehicles.

Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain confirmed at least one person has died in the collision. That person has not been identified.

It is not clear if anyone else received injuries in the crash, but photos of the scene show two ambulances are there.

The Idaho Department of Transportation says US-20 is blocked in both directions at the scene of the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.